Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter worth about $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in EVO Payments by 74.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 10.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $25.10 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 1.71.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 173,337 shares of company stock worth $4,512,117 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.