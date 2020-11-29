Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $213,000 in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,472,000 after acquiring an additional 171,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,468,000 after acquiring an additional 247,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $92.58 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $95.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

