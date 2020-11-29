WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.57. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in WNS by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

