Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises 1.5% of Omni Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Omni Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $21,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 22,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 623,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,125,000 after buying an additional 140,961 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 274,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,378,000 after buying an additional 51,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.55. 564,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,018. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average is $202.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

