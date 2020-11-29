Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,217 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $357,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Shares of Target stock opened at $179.77 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $181.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.02 and its 200-day moving average is $139.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

