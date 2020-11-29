Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 358 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,685,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,151,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,110,000 after buying an additional 55,552 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $642.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $663.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $626.89 and a 200 day moving average of $582.42. The firm has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

