Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,840 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $173.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

