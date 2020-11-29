Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,800 Shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wabtec in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Wabtec in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 118.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wabtec by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Wabtec in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Wabtec news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,061 shares of company stock worth $16,223,512 over the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

WAB opened at $73.82 on Friday. Wabtec Co. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

