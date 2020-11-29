Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 108,674 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,674 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

