Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 642 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

MO opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

