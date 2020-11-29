Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $220.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.99. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $222.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.