Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,323,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,305,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $78.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

