Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $226,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $153.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.