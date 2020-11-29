Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. The company has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

