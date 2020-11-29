Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $2,734,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.76.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $735.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

