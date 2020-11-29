Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,634,036.90. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 28,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,383,363.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $760,751.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 799,560 shares of company stock worth $36,762,640. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.