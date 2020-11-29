Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 8.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,696,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.