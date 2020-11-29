Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,525 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.32% of VirnetX worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 5,668.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VirnetX during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VirnetX by 532.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VHC opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Separately, ValuEngine cut VirnetX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

