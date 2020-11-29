Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $200.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.17 and a 200 day moving average of $174.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.