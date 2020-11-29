Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 64,300 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 24.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $436,995.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,344.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,716,714 shares of company stock valued at $73,462,082. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.24 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

