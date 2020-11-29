Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 96 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Teleflex by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Teleflex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $371.05 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $409.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.64.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

