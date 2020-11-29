Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 300 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 316,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,342,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $190.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day moving average is $156.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $193.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

