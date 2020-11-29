William L. Yankus Buys 2,500 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Director William L. Yankus acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $16,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -17.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,028,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 49,902 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

