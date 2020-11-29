Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,854 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Welltower worth $41,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $64.54 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

