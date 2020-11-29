Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 29.8% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.19. The company had a trading volume of 616,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,742. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average of $110.37.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

