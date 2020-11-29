Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTRH. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Waitr from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.88.

Waitr stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $380.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 266,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $731,810.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares in the company, valued at $731,810.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Waitr by 739.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Waitr by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 27.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

