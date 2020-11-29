Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WKCMF stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.40. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $123.05.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.