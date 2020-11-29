VTB Capital Downgrades Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) to Hold

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was downgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NOVKY stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.77 and its 200 day moving average is $147.56. Pao Novatek has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $220.50.

Pao Novatek Company Profile

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

