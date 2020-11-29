VTB Capital Downgrades Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) to Hold

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was downgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
NOVKY stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.77 and its 200 day moving average is $147.56. Pao Novatek has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $220.50.
Pao Novatek Company Profile
