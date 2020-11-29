VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) versus StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Head-To-Head Review

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get VolitionRx alerts:

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VolitionRx and StageZero Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $17.10 million 9.53 -$16.10 million ($0.41) -8.24 StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 189.28 -$3.48 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VolitionRx.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48% StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VolitionRx and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences beats VolitionRx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as GeneNews Limited. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.