Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

VIOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Viomi Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $390.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.