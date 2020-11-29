Viad (NYSE:VVI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Viad from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Viad has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $70.23.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.65. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 307.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Viad by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Viad by 719.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

