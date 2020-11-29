Vertcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.12 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $217,747.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00024788 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,607,472 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

