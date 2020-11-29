Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $59.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $139,485.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 271.6% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,672 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 26.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 409,072 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $12,901,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $13,579,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.94. 153,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,637. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 245.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

