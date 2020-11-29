Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce sales of $45.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.40 million and the highest is $47.42 million. Vericel reported sales of $39.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $124.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $126.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $161.26 million, with estimates ranging from $155.70 million to $172.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Vericel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,252,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Vericel during the third quarter worth $10,747,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vericel by 1,431.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 546,625 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel during the third quarter worth $6,842,000. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 44.6% during the second quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 333,900 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,520.00 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

