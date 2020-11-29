Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Veracyte from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $1,883,502.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,305.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $624,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at $858,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,443. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Veracyte by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 33.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

