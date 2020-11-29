Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Earns Sell Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veoneer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.67.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Veoneer by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Veoneer by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

