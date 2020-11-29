VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get VEON alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VEON by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 86,598 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of VEON by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,624,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 597,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VEON by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 73,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON remained flat at $$1.50 on Tuesday. 2,087,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,210. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.