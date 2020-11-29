Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VECO. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.86.

VECO opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $837.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.