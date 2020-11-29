Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $93.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

