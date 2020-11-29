Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vale from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.08.

VALE opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vale has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

