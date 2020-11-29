V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in V.F. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 773.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in V.F. by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

Shares of VFC traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. 1,041,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,301. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -659.38, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,800 shares of company stock worth $11,927,439. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

