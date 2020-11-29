UBS Group Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $152.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.92.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.30. VMware has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $163.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,527 shares of company stock valued at $7,423,617 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 20.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth $116,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,677 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth $4,042,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

