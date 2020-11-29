UBS Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $325.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.17.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $247.63 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.00.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total value of $1,201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,525,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total value of $5,379,403.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,800.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 535,699 shares of company stock valued at $135,293,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.