UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. Analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 115.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth $139,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth $2,515,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth $708,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.