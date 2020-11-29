U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Silica worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 137,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLCA opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $350.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

