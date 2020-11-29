U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

