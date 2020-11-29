U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $44.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.03.
USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.
In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. 2,871,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
