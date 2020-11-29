Tyson Foods, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend by 128.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $65.00 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

