Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

TYME stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,043,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,002,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Michels acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 420,595 shares of company stock valued at $408,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

