Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,178 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after acquiring an additional 239,020 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $210,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,208,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $6,088,355.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,117,458.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,209 shares of company stock worth $15,619,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TWST opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $121.40.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

